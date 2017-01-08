Fun events for Sunday, January 8

Sunday Community Events for January 8, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- You might have to bundle up a bit, but there are a lot of fun activities going on today.

There's an art festival in downtown Dunedin. Fine artists from around the nation are displaying their creations along Main Street. This is a juried art show, so it attracts a talented group. And with more than 100 artists participating, you'll find something in your price range.



For history buffs, there's a battle reenactment going on today at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park in Bushnell. People act out the parts of soldiers and Indian warriors. This battle in 1835 marked the start of the Second Seminole War. The battle is at 2:00 p.m., but there are other historic demonstrations going on throughout the day--including 19th century games for the kids. And of course you can also just enjoy the state park's beauty.



There will be a whole lot of activity in Curtis Hixon Park today—all part of the festivities for the College Football National Championship. Gates open at noon for a free concert. Local groups perform throughout the afternoon and then starting at 6:00 p.m., Jamie N Commons takes the stage, followed by Gavin DeGraw, and the headliner is Usher. Go early if you want a spot!



