Old McMicky's Farm Teachers Rock Official Rules

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. These are the Official Giveaway Rules (the Official Rules) of Teachers Rock! Wedding Giveaway created by Old McMicky’s Farm (Sponsor). Decision of Sponsor with regard to rules, specifications, qualifiers, winners, and prizes, is final. These rules may be subject to change without notice.

Teachers ROCK Wedding Giveaway (the Giveaway) is open to all legal residents of the Tampa Bay area who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry and are currently teachers in Hillsborough, Pasco or Pinellas School District live in the Tampa Bay area teaching in the Pre-K – 12th grades Employees of Old McMicky’s Farm and all contributing vendors of the Giveaway, their advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each are not eligible. Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrants’ full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which are final and binding. Winning prize is contingent upon being compliance with these Official Rules and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein. The Giveaway Entry Period begins on __ December 5, 2017 ___ and ends on __ January 5, 2018 _, at 11:59 pm EST (the Giveaway Period). Entries that are submitted before or after the Application Period (12/5/2017-1/5/2018) will not be accepted. Submissions will be accepted for the duration of the Giveaway online on the OMF website. To enter, Entrants must complete the entire online entry form on OMF website, including the essay portion and video. Entrants will be required to provide their “love story” and why winning Teachers ROCK giveaway is important. Couples must also upload a photo. By submitting your entry, you agree to be added to Teachers ROCK giveaway mailing list to receive information and updates about the Giveaway. You may unsubscribe at any time from the Giveaway update emails. Finalists to be chosen to be included in voting at the sole and absolute discretion of the Sponsors. The Finalists will be selected as determined by the panel of judges. What is deemed compelling is at discretion of the judges. Finalists are required to submit a 2 minute video to tell their story for the purpose of gaining more votes. Review of all essays is limited to the judges. However, the finalists’ essays and videos will be published on OMF website for the online voting portion of the Giveaway once selected for voting. The Sponsors reserve the right to conduct a background check on entrants. Teachers ROCK Wedding Giveaway panel of judges shall not discriminate against any entrant or other person because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, national origin, age or sex. Online Voting will start _ January 15, 2018__, Online voting will close on ___ February 7, 2018 at 11:59 pm est . Visitors to the Giveaway site will be able to view each finalist’s videos and read each finalists stories and information. Limit one (1) vote per person per day for the duration of the voting period. Any votes received from any person or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents, or vote buying, vote sharing crowd voting, etc., with the intent to undermine the integrity of the Teachers Rock! Giveaway voting, are strictly prohibited, such votes shall be disqualified and the applicant may be disqualified at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. On or about ___ February 11, 2018 __, the Sponsor will notify the potential winners via telephone, mail or email. If the potential winner cannot be contacted within (3) days after the date of the first attempt to contact, the Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in his/her place from the remaining non-winning, eligible entries. Prizewinners must present valid identification and proof of age to claim prize. On or about ___February 15, 2018 the sponsor will announce the potential winner. The potential winners will be required to complete, sign and submit a Declaration of Compliance within two (2) days of the date notice in order to claim his/her prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, or fails to submit the Declaration of Compliance within the required time period, the potential winner forfeits prize. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of the Official Rules and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, the Sponsors will award the applicable grand prize to an alternate winner from amount all remaining eligible finalists. The prizewinner must be available to schedule his/her wedding on __ May 12, 2018 __, at Old McMicky’s Farm in Odessa (Tampa), Florida. In the event that a potential winner cannot schedule his/her wedding on this date, the Sponsors may award the applicable grand prize to an alternate winner from all remaining eligible finalists. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value for any prize, for any reason. Prizewinners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize set forth in these rules. Should the winning couple’s story or submission be determined to be untrue or false in any way the couple will be responsible for any and all real costs associated with their disqualification and another winner may be picked at the sole discretion of the Sponsors. The finalists selected for voting and the final prizewinner agree and will be required to be accessible for media interviews, other related event promotion and wedding planning coordination throughout the wedding process. All applicants knowledge and agree that not all finalists will receive equal media and other event promotion coverage, but all finalists will be listed on the voting page. In the event of any disagreement regarding entrants, winners or qualification of winners, or adequacy or value of the prize, the decision of Sponsors shall remain final. Prizewinners must sign a hold harmless and indemnity agreement, agreeing to hold Sponsors, its licensee, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, all vendors, and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims of liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or Giveaway. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use the entrants’ names, information submitted, likenesses, stories, videos and photographs for online posting, and or any advertising and publicity without additional compensation. The Sponsor reserves the right to edit the Entrants’ essay to its sole discretion and decide what part of the essay will be posted on OMF website and/or other affiliated websites. Grand Prizewinner will receive the following wedding services, to be used towards the Teachers Rock! wedding: a. A ceremony and reception at Old McMicky’s Farm. b. Flowers for ceremony and reception. c. Hair and makeup d. Photography f. Menswear Rental g. Wedding night accommodations h. Entertainment/DJ i. Wedding planner j. Invitation’s k. Wedding Gown Rental l. Catering Service for up to 100 people m. Beverage Service for up to 100 people n. Wedding Cake o. Specialty linen p. Officiant Services. Actual services and providers subject to change without notice. Should the winning couple choose to have a wedding service that is not listed in the Official Rules, it will be their sole responsibility to find those services needed and their full obligation to pay for those services. Gratuity is not included with any prize element and is the sole responsibility of the prize winner. The prize does not include travel within Florida or travel to/from Florida, travel insurance, personal expenditure or incidental costs other than those stated above. By participating in the Giveaway, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsors, and each of their respective partners, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Giveaway, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents (the Released Parties) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of the prize (including any travel or activities related thereto), including but not limited to any technical errors associated with the Giveaway, unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway, mechanical, network, electronic, computer, human, printing or typographical errors, applications downloads, any other errors or problems in connection with the Giveaway including, without limitation, errors that may occur in the administration of the Giveaway, the announcement of the winner, the cancellations or postponement of the event, injury, death, losses or damages of any kind to persons or property which may be caused directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrants participation in the Giveaway or acceptance, receipt or misuse of the prize, and in no event shall the entrant be entitled to receive attorney’s fees. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Giveaway. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operations of the Giveaway is a violation of the criminal and civil laws, and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any such entrant to the fullest extent permitted by law and to disqualify the entrant. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or modify the Giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted. Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in Florida. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrants rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsors in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Florida. Vote count may or may not be shown during the voting process at the sole discretion of the sponsor. If the vote count is shown, it will be turned off nearing the end of the contest at the sole discretion of the sponsor, to promote uninfluenced voting for all finalists.

