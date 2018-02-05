WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Win a $500 Gift Card From Gold & Diamond Source

WTSP 8:59 AM. EST February 05, 2018

Watch Great Day Tampa Bay for your chance to win a five hundred dollar gift card from the Gold and Diamond Source!  Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Register here for your chance to win.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories