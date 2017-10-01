Win tickets to Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights

GDTB Universal Halloween SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “GDTB Universal Halloween Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of Florida who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WTSP (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Universal Orlando, Universal City Development Partners, LTD and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:00 a.m (E.T.) on Monday, October 2, 2017 and end at 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, October 6, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting www.wtsp.com/win, and complete all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about or about Friday, October 6, 2017. Ten (10) Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Please note: WTSP Sweepstakes are limited to One (1) winner per household, every thirty (30) days.

5. Prizes and Odds .

A. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive One (1) Grand Prize Package that will include and is limited to the following:

1. Hotel accommodations, room, tax and on-site general hotel parking only (one (1) vehicle for one (1) night), for up to four (4) people in a maximum of one (1) room at a hotel selected by UO for one (1) night on October 27, 2017. Hotel accommodations do not include meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip.

2. Four (4) Halloween Horror Nights 2017 event tickets valid through November 4, 2017.

3. Four (4) Halloween Horror Nights 2017 Express pass valid through November 4, 2017.

4. Four (4) 1-Day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks valid through December 3, 2017.

NOTE: The Grand Prize winner must travel by October 27, 2017 or winner will forfeit Grand Prize. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. If winner is between 18 & 21 years of age, he/she must be accompanied by an adult of at least 21 years of age in order to check-in to the hotel. Minor traveling companion(s) (if any) must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Block out dates or other restrictions may apply. Winner travel arrangements must be made a minimum of fourteen (14) days prior to winner travel and are subject to availability. Hotel stay, theme park, and hard ticket dates may not be changed after scheduling, acceptance, and confirmation by UO. All elements of each Grand Prize Package must be used, redeemed, fulfilled, booked and/or confirmed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted. If winner is unable to fulfill any portion of the prize during the time period specified, winner forfeits the entire prize package. Winner and guests must travel at the same time. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. All unclaimed and/or unused prize packages, including theme park tickets, will remain the property of UO and may not be used as sales or trade incentive for employees of the Sponsor, and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner, nor used by the Sponsor, its agencies or clients. All tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. UO reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. All tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at either of the theme parks or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues. ARV of Grand Prize Package: $1,624,28.

B. Ten (10) Secondary Prize Winners will each receive a prize package that will include and is limited to the followingFour (4) Halloween Horror Nights 2017 event tickets valid through November 4, 2017.

1. Four (4) 1-Day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks valid through December 3, 2017.

2. One (1) Universal Orlando general parking pass valid through December 3, 2017.

NOTE: The Secondary Prize Package must be awarded within the Program Dates and winner must use by December 3, 2017 or winner will forfeit the prize. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Block out dates or other restrictions may apply. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. All unclaimed and/or unused prize packages, including theme park tickets, will remain the property of UO and may not be used as sales or trade incentive for employees of the Sponsor, and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner, nor used by the Sponsor, its agencies or clients. All tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. UO reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. All tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at either of the theme parks or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues. ARV of each secondary prize: $938.64.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about October 6, 2017 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure of winner to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 11450 Gandy Blvd. St. Petersburg, FL 33702, by 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, October 13, 2017 (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification will be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, mis-directed or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The “GDTB Universal Halloween Sweepstakes” is sponsored by WTSP. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after October 30, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), “Great Day Universal Halloween”, c/o WTSP, 11450 Gandy Blvd. St. Petersburg, FL 33702. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Brandon Thompson at (727) 577-1010.

[The following text must be included on your Facebook page adjacent to the entry form:]

“This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV