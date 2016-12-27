Princess Leia was more than just the role that defined Carrie Fisher to millions. It also made her a role ... model.

"She was so empowering and inspiring," said fan Kristi Medina.

"Her hope. I think that is my biggest thing about her. No matter what, she wouldn't give up," said fan Lindsay Altman.

The character also became a force ... for good, in both Altman and Medina's lives.

Altman donned the classic Princess Leia costume with the white dress and big buns for the M.U.C.H Foundation. The organization's members wear costumes to visit children's hospitals and attend charity events.

"It's incredible to see their reactions. A lot of them believe you're the character," Altman said.

Medina plays "Hutt Slayer Leia" for the 501st Rebel Legion, which has a similar mission.

"Everybody else knows know her as Slave Leia," Medina said.

Medina changed the name of her character because where some might see an objectified woman, Medina sees empowerment.

"She was so strong and independent and fought her own battles, much like Carrie Fisher did," Medina said.

A legacy that will live on now through her fans.

