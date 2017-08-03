Sting to perform with The Florida Orchestra for 50th anniversary gala

REGENSBURG, GERMANY - JULY 22: Sting perform on stage during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival 2017 on July 22, 2017 in Regensburg, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images) (Photo: Isa Foltin, 2017 Isa Foltin)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 16-time Grammy winner will make The Florida Orchestra's 50th anniversary fundraising gala even more special.

Sting, along with a three-piece band, will perform during "An Intimate Evening with the Florida Orchestra" on December 9 at the Mahaffey Theater.

The former front man for The Police is expected to perform many of his hits, including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take and Fields of Gold - but arranged for an orchestra.

Tickets, which start at $75 and go up to $450, will be available for orchestra subscribers on September 25 and to the general public on October 2.

