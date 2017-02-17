Universal Orlando follows Disney's lead, raises ticket prices

Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after Walt Disney World raised ticket prices to its theme parks, Universal Orlando is doing the same.

One-day single-park tickets to Universal jumped to $110, a $5 increase. Park-to-park tickets, allowing guests to go to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, jumped $10 to $165.

"We set our prices to reflect the value of the experience we provide our guests," a Universal spokesman said in a statement.

Disney and Universal offer bundle packages that decrease the cost of a daily ticket.

"We also provide the greatest value where our guests tell us it matters -- with our popular multi-day tickets and vacation packages," Universal said. "For example, a five-day park-to-park ticket brings your cost per day to just $59."

Universal also offers special pricing to Florida residents throughout the year, including discounts on annual pass products.

Disney on Sunday raised its single-day price to Magic Kingdom from $105 to $107. Single-day tickets for children are $101.

Prices increase during peak times at the parks.

Orlando's other major theme park, SeaWorld, costs $99.99 for a single-day ticket.

It has become routine for Universal to follow Disney's lead in raising prices.

No price has yet been set for Volcano Bay, Universal's new water park scheduled to open in May.

WKMG