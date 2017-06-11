'Wonder Woman' buries 'The Mummy' with $57.2M at weekend box office

Gal Gadot attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Wonder Woman wrapped up Tom Cruise's The Mummy at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.

The Mummy looked its age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets for the movie's debut weekend.

That couldn't compete with Wonder Woman. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.

The poor opening for The Mummy, which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal's ballyhooed Dark Universe. The Mummy is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.

Thriller It Comes at Night aimed for more discerning horror fans. It sold a modest $6 million in tickets in its debut.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, based on the popular children's books, slid to third with $12.3 million, while the fifth installment of Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean finished fourth with $10.7 million.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, summer's top-grossing movie to date, fell to fifth with $6.2 million ($366.4 million total).

Final numbers are expected Monday.

