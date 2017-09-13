WTSP
Close

Local events canceled or postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 5:31 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

Several business and organizations were affected by Hurricane Irma due to power outages and other issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. 

The following events in the following areas have been postponed or canceled:

Clearwater

The city of Clearwater is postponing the following events for the weekend of Sept. 15-17.:

* Rock the Ribbon 10K, 5K and Kids Dash | Sept. 15
Postponed | New date TBD

* Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K | Sept. 16
Postponed | New date TBD

* Make a Difference Adult Fishing Tournament | Sept. 16
Postponed | News date TBD

* Sammy Hagar and the Circle | Sept. 17 | Coachman Park
Postponed | News date TBD

Events still scheduled to take place this weekend:
* Pierce Street Market | Sept. 16 | Under Memorial Causeway Bridge behind City
Hall | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Pierce Street Market will be accepting donations to help with hurricane
relief. Visit PierceStreetMarket.com for more info.

