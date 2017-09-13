Local events canceled or postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

canceled red stamp on empty paper (Photo: masterSergeant)

Several business and organizations were affected by Hurricane Irma due to power outages and other issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The following events in the following areas have been postponed or canceled:

Clearwater

The city of Clearwater is postponing the following events for the weekend of Sept. 15-17.:



* Rock the Ribbon 10K, 5K and Kids Dash | Sept. 15

Postponed | New date TBD



* Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K | Sept. 16

Postponed | New date TBD



* Make a Difference Adult Fishing Tournament | Sept. 16

Postponed | News date TBD



* Sammy Hagar and the Circle | Sept. 17 | Coachman Park

Postponed | News date TBD



Events still scheduled to take place this weekend:

* Pierce Street Market | Sept. 16 | Under Memorial Causeway Bridge behind City

Hall | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

- Pierce Street Market will be accepting donations to help with hurricane

relief. Visit PierceStreetMarket.com for more info.

