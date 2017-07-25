Meet & Greet: 10News anchors Courtney Courtis, Hilary Zalla to give out 50 free Brightside mugs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – 10News social media anchor Courtney Curtis and traffic anchor Hilary Zalla will distribute Brightside coffee mugs as part of a meet and greet event on Wednesday morning.
The two are distributing free Brightside mugs to the first 50 people at Brew D Licious at 667 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Curtis and Zalla are also hoping to get to know their viewers throughout the Tampa Bay area better.
The Brightside airs on WTSP 10News from 4:30-7 a.m. Monday through Fridays.
