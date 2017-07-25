Meet & Greet: 10News anchors Courtney Courtis, Hilary Zalla to give out 50 free Brightside mugs

10News anchors Courtney Curtis and Hilazy Zalla are distributing free Brightside mugs to the first 50 people at Brew D Licious at 667 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: Mark Bergin, WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – 10News social media anchor Courtney Curtis and traffic anchor Hilary Zalla will distribute Brightside coffee mugs as part of a meet and greet event on Wednesday morning.

The two are distributing free Brightside mugs to the first 50 people at Brew D Licious at 667 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Curtis and Zalla are also hoping to get to know their viewers throughout the Tampa Bay area better.

The Brightside airs on WTSP 10News from 4:30-7 a.m. Monday through Fridays.

© 2017 WTSP-TV