Alabama declares state of emergency from flu; Florida dealing with widespread outbreak

(Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

An outbreak of influenza has prompted Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to declare a state of emergency.

In a proclamation, the governor confirmed that health care workers, as well as health care facilities, are becoming so overwhelmed by the number of sick patients "that care may now no longer be provided in the traditional, normal, and customary manner nor is the utilization of traditional, normal, and customary standards of care possible."

Some of the state's hospitals have warned the public of their influx of patients and visitor restrictions through social media.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called the 2018 flu season one of the worst in years, with 46 states reporting widespread flu activity.

One in roughly 10,000 children under the age of four have been hospitalized with the flu this season.

In Florida, nearly 41,000 cases have been recorded, almost three times more than reported cases last year.

Although this year's flu vaccine is only said to be about 40 percent effective, the Florida Department of Health still recommends it as a preventative measure. The state also recommends that sick people stay home and that all people exercise good hand-washing practices.

© 2018 WTSP-TV