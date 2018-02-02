Beautiful babies at Florida Hospital Tampa go red for heart month

Florida Hospital Tampa is participating in the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

Check out these cuties going red for American Heart Month.

Each newborn at Florida Hospital Tampa will be decked out in red crocheted hats for February as part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts event.

It’s a program that honors moms, babies and heart healthy lives.

