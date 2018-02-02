WTSP
Close

Beautiful babies at Florida Hospital Tampa go red for heart month

10News Staff , WTSP 2:56 PM. EST February 02, 2018

Check out these cuties going red for American Heart Month.

Each newborn at Florida Hospital Tampa will be decked out in red crocheted hats for February as part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts event.

It’s a program that honors moms, babies and heart healthy lives. 

PHOTOS: Newborns in their red hats

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

 

 

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories