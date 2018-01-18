Could changing some household products lead to a healthier lifestyle?

Food in cupboard (Photo: Miroslav Pesek, Mirek Pesek)

TAMPA, Fla. - Maria Malec’s home isn’t like most. You won’t find any candles, air fresheners or typical house cleaners.

You will see a diffuser filled with essential oils and see in the pantry pretty much organic everything.

“We need to get toxins out of our life,” she said.

Malec attributes chemical-free products and clean eating to strong health for her entire family.

“I haven’t used pharmaceuticals or over-the-counter drugs in 16 years and it’s been wonderful for my family.”

Malec has made it her mission to help others live healthy lives, which she hopes will help ween people off of pain pills.

She teaches clients about essential oils and getting rid of potentially toxic items in their homes. Things like laundry detergent, makeup, deodorant, soap and things you probably use every day.

“It’s actually making lifestyle changes,” she said.

Dr. Matt Lewis with Bio Design Wellness agrees that changing household items could help lead to a healthier lifestyle.

“There’s so many different products that contain, a little bit of this, a little bit of that, so we have to look at the gradual effect of that,” he said. “It doesn’t mean for each person they're gonna take that and have a toxic experience.

"But, if you accumulate that over time for people, that could be toxic to them, especially if they’re struggling with some health concern.”

He recommends looking at things you use in your house and consider making changes.

“I would pick the things you’re most exposed to," he said. "I would start with the things that are going on your skin: your underarm deodorants, your soaps, your shampoos."

Malec had the same message as Lewis.

“I usually go to plant-based resources because that’s the information our body understands," Malec said. "It doesn’t understand chemicals. It’s like putting the wrong data in a computer and hoping it’s going to work.”

