Japanese company awarding non-smokers with extra vacation days

JAPAN -- A marketing firm in Japan has come up with a creative health incentive for its employees.

According to CBS Local, workers who don't smoke will be given six extra vacation days. This is in response to the cigarette breaks that are given to employees who smoke.

Nonsmoking employees complained that the long smoke breaks had become a problem.

A spokesperson from NDTV.com said, "Because our office is located on the 29th floor… it takes at least 10 minutes for a smoker to go down to a common smoking room in the basement and come back."

The CEO of the company, Takao Asuka, said he hopes it would give smokers an added reason to quit.

The U.K. National Health Service is reportedly also trying to incentivize people to "improve their health." The health service is currently denying procedures like hip and knee surgeries for overweight patients and smokers. Overweight patients must lose weight and smokers must prove they have not smoked in eight weeks to have their surgery performed.

