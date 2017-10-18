'Piano man' Billy Joel set to perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena

Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The piano man is coming to Tampa Bay.

Billy Joel is scheduled to perform at what's likely to be a sold-out concert Friday, Feb. 9, at Amalie Arena, according to a news release.

He's sold out the arena seven times during earlier visits to the bay area.

"We are very excited to add to our amazing calendar of events welcoming Billy Joel back to Tampa Bay!" said Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer of the Amalie Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the McDonald's Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.com. People also can call 1-800-745-3000.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets before general admission seats go on sale starting 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV