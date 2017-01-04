Local Kmart, Sears locations to be closed

A disappointing Christmas season has helped lead to the announced closure of several Kmart stores in Florida, as well as one Sears location.
Sears Holding Corp., the parent company of both longtime national retailers, announced the closures on Wednesday.
According to Business Insider, there are several Florida Kmart stores scheduled for closure:
1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River
501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota
19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte
2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce
1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville
2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples
111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka
McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers
The one Sears store affected is at Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales.
Macy's also announced plans Wednesday to close 68 stores nationally, including three in the Bay area.
