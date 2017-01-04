Local Kmart, Sears locations to be closed

Photo: Getty Images

A disappointing Christmas season has helped lead to the announced closure of several Kmart stores in Florida, as well as one Sears location.

Sears Holding Corp., the parent company of both longtime national retailers, announced the closures on Wednesday.

According to Business Insider, there are several Florida Kmart stores scheduled for closure:

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka

McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers

The one Sears store affected is at Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales.

Macy's also announced plans Wednesday to close 68 stores nationally, including three in the Bay area.

