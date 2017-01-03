Dangers of button batteries to children

ST. PETERSBURG – You likely have dozens of lithium button batteries in your home. Button batteries power everything from hearing aids to your children’s toys to scales and remote control.

A family is suing Jacksonville’s Wolfson Hospital after their toddler swallowed a button battery and it burned her esophagus.

Nineteen-month-old Ava-Kate swallowed the battery in March. Her parents say it took doctors four hours to get her into surgery and get it removed. Since then she’s had 18 surgeries to repair the damage and can only eat baby food.

Her mother says she got it out of a remote.

“The doctor told us that we really didn't have much to worry about, that this was no different than like a quarter stuck in her throat,” said father Cole Parsons.

But it is different. The X-rays show the button battery lodged in her esophagus.

10News talked with a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He says it’s important for parents to be aware of the dangers of button batteries and what to do if their child swallows one.

“Within two hours you can have a burn. A serious, serious burn within two hours if it's not removed. That’s why it’s so important because a lot of kids have been hurt by these very benign things, one would think,” said Dr. Wassam Rahman.

Rahman says because the battery has a charge it will start to break down the lining of the esophagus, creating a tissue burn. He says in most cases the battery passes through the system, but if it gets stuck it must be removed. It’s important that parents know what their children swallowed.

“Initially there's no symptoms that you will actually see, so that's what makes it a little harder. Kids swallow a lot of things. Mostly coins, I see a lot of coins. But coins can look like button batteries. So it’s very important to differentiate between a coin and a button battery,” he said.

According to the National Capital Poison Center, each year there are about 3,500 cases of people swallowing button batteries.

They have a national hotline available 24/7 to answer your questions: 202-625-3333.

