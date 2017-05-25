I was born in the snow belt, but my career has taken me on a trip through the south and dropped me off at the beach!

I was born and raised near Buffalo, New York. So growing up it was normal to brush a foot of snow off your car every morning, but now I’m a big baby when it comes to the cold. And I’m a snob about chicken wings. I graduated from St. Bonaventure University (Go Bonnies!) where I studied Journalism and Mass Communications.

My first stop on my trip south was in Beckley, West Virginia as a reporter and weekend weather anchor. After a short time I moved to Charleston, West Virginia, where I covered the Sago Mine Disaster. It was one of the most devastating stories I’ve covered. It was so difficult to watch the families go through the highs and lows of that week. But out of it I also learned just how tight knit the mining communities are in that state.

Then I made my way down to Knoxville, Tennessee. I had the opportunity to cover so many stories as an anchor/reporter. One of the most memorable was a family who decided to set sail - permanently! They took their son out of school, packed whatever they could onto their sailboat and went to live life on the open water. I also covered a lot of awful severe weather as a weather specialist. (Since then, I have retired my weather hat!) In the Volunteer State, I got my first taste of SEC football. I admit, I didn’t understand the draw of college football until I walked into Neyland Stadium for the first time. The moment I did, I got it.

That brings me here to Tampa Bay. I love living where I feel like I’m on vacation every day. I can’t get enough of the beaches or sunsets. It’s been so wonderful getting to know you and I look forward to more of that. I’ll see you weekdays at Noon and 5:00-6:30. In the meantime, come chat with me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

