Greetings, Tampa Bay! I’m Emerald Morrow, and I’m a reporter for Brightside here at 10News.



I wake up bright and early to make sure that when you tune in at 5 a.m., you have the latest news to start your day. Lots of work goes into getting you that news, including doing interviews, writing scripts, shooting and editing video and presenting the news that matters to you live on television.

But the most important thing about my job is you---and telling stories that matter to your community.

I prepared for this career at Northwestern University, where I earned both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism. It was there I realized how my diverse set of life experiences coupled with my passion for telling the stories of overlooked issues and underserved people would make for a successful career in this field.

Before coming to Tampa, I wrote for a few magazines, and worked as a reporter in Lansing, Michigan, where I broke stories that led to changes in state law. I’ve also covered the DNC, GRAMMYs, Oscars, New York Fashion Week and the 100th Rose Bowl.

My work has earned multiple awards, including an EMMY for best continuing coverage. I’ve also been recognized by the Associated Press in both Michigan and Florida, Florida’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

I’m so excited about living here in the Tampa Bay area; I love exploring the rich culture of places like Ybor City and West Tampa, and of course, the beaches.

If you have suggestions on good places to explore or stories you want me to look into, let’s talk! Email me at emorrow@wtsp.com or find me at @emeraldmorrow on social media.



