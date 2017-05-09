Garin Flowers

My journey to Tampa started years ago when a friend said, “hey lil bro, you should come to USF.”

He was a football star and a guy I considered an older brother. He talked me into attending the University of South Florida.

There, I ran track, joined a fraternity and got involved in many different organizations. But, my biggest accomplishment was being elected to serve as student body president and trustee in 2007.

After USF, I was accepted to attend Northwestern, where I got my master’s in journalism.

Next, I returned to my home state, starting off a career as a multimedia journalist in Tallahassee.

After two and a half years, WTSP hired me as their state capital bureau reporter.

It was interesting, odd and exhilarating to cover Florida politicians full time.

I would later move back to the Tampa Bay area to cover local news for WTSP. It has been such an honor and pleasure to be back in my second home!

You probably could care less what I do in my spare time, so just shoot me a message to know more about me or to send a story idea!

