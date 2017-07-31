What's the weather in your area? We want to see your photos, videos

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - Help us tell the region's stories as Tropical Storm Emily pushes toward the Florida coast.
What's the weather like in your area? As long as you're in a safe place, want to see your photos and videos!
There are several ways to let us know what you're seeing:
-Head to our Facebook page, 10News WTSP
-Use the hashtag #SeeItOn10 on Twitter
-Email us at 10News@wtps.com
-Download our app for breaking weather and news alerts -- scroll down to send in your visuals
