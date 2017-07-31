WTSP
What's the weather in your area? We want to see your photos, videos

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore forecasts the weather for Monday, July 31, 2017.

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 10:20 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - Help us tell the region's stories as Tropical Storm Emily pushes toward the Florida coast.

What's the weather like in your area? As long as you're in a safe place, want to see your photos and videos!

There are several ways to let us know what you're seeing:

