What's the weather in your area? We want to see your photos, videos

Tree down blocking Ridgewood Ave & Amelia Ave in Tampa. (Photo: Jenny Dean, WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - Help us tell the region's stories as Tropical Storm Emily pushes toward the Florida coast.

What's the weather like in your area? As long as you're in a safe place, want to see your photos and videos!

There are several ways to let us know what you're seeing:

Photos: Tropical Storm Emily Storm damage

