Will fall of the big top mark new beginning for circus?

SARASOTA, Fla. – In May, the big top will fold for good for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Its owner, Feld Entertainment, blames high operating costs, changing tastes and animal activists for bringing an end to the 146-year run.

Ringling Bros. became the gold standard in the circus industry with its high-flying acrobatics, clowns, diverse rinngmasters and various animals. Mention the name and most will remember a childhood experience at the circus.

Rhoda Solomon remembers seeing “The Greatest Show on Earth” at Madison Square Garden.

“I just remember the excitement of it! I must've been 10 and I'm now 81,” she said.

It’s also become a part of the history of Sarasota.

In 1927, John Ringling brought the circus to town. Both the social and economic impact earned the city the title of “Circus Capital of the World.”

“I cherish each and every one of these costumes, whether it’s from Ringling or whether it’s from a past performer,” Kenji Trujillo said.

The seamstress showed off the dozens of circus costumes in her shop at the Circus Arts Conservatory, a non-profit that works to preserve and grow the legacy of the circus.

As a child, Trujillo performed the CAC’s Sailor Circus, dubbed by Ringling Bros. as “The Greatest Little Show on Earth.”

“I’m so glad I got to capture this feeling. You can't find it anywhere else except the circus tent, circus people,” said Trujillo.

But in recent years, Ringling Bros. lost its luster with the younger generation.

Feld Entertainment points to several factors, including the loss of its elephants. In May 2016, the final 11 on the circuit retired to the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.

The company also blames the popularity of electronics and high operating costs. Each production, like Circus Xtreme, takes millions of dollars.

Still, fans say they are mourning the loss. They say there is nothing like a live circus performance.

“As long as I live I will never get enough of the circus. Never,” said Gary Payne.

Payne is the national president of Circus Fans Association of America. He says his love of the circus started as a child. He is now a circus history buff and doesn’t believe Feld’s announcement is the end, but rather a new era for the next generation of performers.

“When Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey folded their big top in 1956 everyone said it was the end. Well, here we are many years later and we're just at a new beginning,” he said.

The Feld family is expected to address the media on Monday morning from their headquarters in Palmetto.

There are roughly 500 employees that work with the two touring circuses. Some of them will remain with the company. Company representatives say the others will receive help with job placement and finding permanent housing.

