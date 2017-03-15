First trailer for Pixar's 'Coco' brings music, magic

Pixar (Photo: Pixar, KENS)

Get ready for more of that Pixar magic.

The animation studio is bringing us a new original film in the form of Coco, which follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a young aspiring guitarist and fan of Mexican guitarist Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), on a journey to the Land of the Dead. The film was inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

The first trailer for the film hit the Internet on Wednesday and it's full of our favorite Pixar touchstones: Gorgeous animation, an emotional story and just a little bit of the fantastical.

Coco hits theaters Nov. 22. We can't wait.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM