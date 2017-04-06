Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61

The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra is heart-broken after news of their founder Paul O'Neill died at the age of 61.
According to TMZ, he was found deda in a hotel room and are not expecting foul play.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced overnight O'Neill had a chronic illness, and additional announcements about his death and funeral will come shortly.
Trans-Siberian usually visits Tampa once a year around Christmas time.
