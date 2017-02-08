USF sells TV license; WUSF going off the air

The University of South Florida will be selling its TV broadcasting license, which will mean WUSF-TV is going off the air.

The college is selling the license for $18,754,503 as part of the Federal Communication Commission’s Broadcast Incentive Auction.

WUSF-TV will go off the air later this year within six months after proceeds from the auction are received. Teh funds will likely not be received until this fall.

USF is deciding what to do about WUSF-TV’s current programming and employees. Auction proceeds will be invested to support University initiatives.

WUSF’s radio stations WUSF-FM (89.7) and WSMR (89.1 & 103.9) will not be affected.





