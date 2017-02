Hanna Jae, who attends Venice High School, was scrolling through Facebook when she saw the post by Jon Bon Jovi looking for opening acts. WTSP photo

VENICE, Fla. -- A 16-year-old musician is getting her shot on the big stage after winning the opportunity to open for Bon Jovi at Amalie Arena.

Hanna Jae, who attends Venice High School, was scrolling through Facebook when she saw the post by Jon Bon Jovi looking for opening acts.

Then -- she won.

Hanna will be the opening act for Bon Jovi on Tuesday -- Valentine’s Day.

