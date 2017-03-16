Virtual reality roller coasters are now a thing

Would you want to ride a virtual reality roller coaster?

Calling all roller coaster enthusiasts.

A theme park in Italy allows riders to "experience all the thrills of an iconic roller coaster with a double loop-the-loop combined with a spectacular flight into virtual reality."

Basically, this experience allows you enter a virtual world with high-resolution imagery and 360-degree views that synchronize to the action of the coaster.

VR Coaster, a site which specializes in VR headsets has already equipped 20 parks worldwide with this virtual reality feature.

According to the site, as long as the equipment is synchronized to the ride, you won't have to worry about motion sickness. So that's good.

WTLV