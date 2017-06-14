Wallenda details plans for Falls stunt

Erendira Wallenda. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is in Niagara Falls, a day before she plans to hang from a helicopter as it flies over the water.



Erendira Wallenda discussed her plans with reporters Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.



Wallenda's stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.



Erendira Wallenda plans to hold on by her teeth as the helicopter carrying her flies high above the Falls.



Here's a rundown of the schedule for Thursday. You can watch the whole event.

8:15 a.m. Opening Remarks at helicopter departure

8:20 a.m. Nik Wallenda Remarks-Event introduction

8:30 a.m. Helicopter Take-off

8:30 am Stunt begins (stunt duration approximately 7 minutes)

8:45 a.m. Landing - Seneca Parking Garage Roof

9:00 a.m. Post Stunt Press Conference-Seneca Parking Garage Roof

% INLINE %

© 2017 Associated Press