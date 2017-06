(Photo: Andrew D. Brosig, AP)

Get out your cow duds, Chick-fil-A fans. Cow Appreciation Day is coming soon.

On July 11, from opening until 7 p.m., if you wear something cowlike, you will get a free entree. Kids with cow apparel or accessories will get a free Kid's Meal.

The restaurant began celebrating cows, the company's mascot, in 2005.

You can find out more on the Chick-fil-A website.

