Werd! Stephen Colbert's conservative alter ego defends Trump budget cuts

"Werd" up.

Before Stephen Colbert could get too deep into his monologue Monday, which included analysis on President Trump's budget blueprint that he deemed "so ruthless," he was interrupted by his "conservative pundit colleague" of the same name.

The Late Show host disappeared and the conservative Colbert made his way on to the stage gripping a Captain America shield and sword. (As you'll recall, they hung on the wall of his Colbert Report set.)

The blowhard version of Colbert defended the proposed budget in the "The Wørd" — sorry, "The Werd" — segment, in which the onscreen text cuts through his conservative talking points. Colbert specifically mentioned Meals on Wheels, as many of its groups depend upon community development block grants, which would be eliminated under Trump's budget.

"Now (White House budget director) Mulvaney had to cut Meals on Wheels because they 'failed to meet their objectives,'" Colbert said quoting New York Magazine. "Yes, it's called Meals on Wheels, but how often do you see a hamburger driving down the highway?"

Colbert also reminded viewers that, "Mulvaney said the primary goal of Trump's budget is not driving Cheetos to Grandpa after he gets the munchies from his glaucoma pot." Colbert stated, "It's defending America," as the text "Bombs Not Bongs" appeared onscreen.

(Note: This clip is NSFW due to very brief language.)

Get jokes from both sides of the Colbert coin by watching the whole segment in the clip above.

