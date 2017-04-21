West (Chicken) Wing: Lowe is new KFC Colonel

Rob Lowe as The Colonel. (Photo: KFC)

Call it St. Elmo's fried chicken.

Actor Rob Lowe will debut as KFC's new colonel on Sunday, the chain announced Friday.

The Brat Packer turned "Parks and Recreation" star is the latest to don the white suit, black string tie goatee and black glasses of founder Colonel Harland Sanders, but in a spacesuit.

Lowe won't be promoting "West Wings," but KFC's Zinger chicken sandwich.

“My grandfather was the head of the Ohio chapter of the National Restaurant Association in the 1960s and took me to meet Colonel Harland Sanders when I was a kid," Lowe said. "It was a big deal. I thought this would be a nice homage to both Colonel Sanders and to my grandfather.”

Among the other seven celebrities who've portrayed the colonel are "Saturday Night Live" alumni Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, comedian Jim Gaffigan and actors George Hamilton and Billy Zane.

Lowe, 53, previously starred in commercials for DIRECTV.

The spicy Zinger sandwich is 100% white meat breast filet that's double hand-breaded and fried and then served with lettuce and the Colonel’s mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun. It debuts Monday at participating U.S. restaurants as an individual sandwich or in a $5 Fill Up combo meal after a successful 33-year run overseas.

The Louisville-based chain,a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, has more than 20,000 outlets in 125-plus countries and territories.

The stock was trading at $65.03, down 1 cent or 0.02%, on Friday morning.

