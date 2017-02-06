What kind of diet do they keep in 'Santa Clarita'?

(Photo: Saeed Adyani, Netflix)

Spoiler alert: This story contains details about Netflix's undead comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

TV isn't known for gory comedies, especially not centered on a tame married couple of Realtors. But when Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) becomes undead in the premiere of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet (now streaming), all hell breaks loose, even as her loving husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) tries to help.

Victor Fresco, who created the series, describes it as a mashup of Desperate Housewives and The Walking Dead. "I liked the lightness and the perfect organization of those planned suburbs, vs. the chaos that happens behind closed doors," he says of the series, shot on location in the Los Angeles-area suburb.

When he read the script, Olyphant thought, "This is most outrageous thing I've ever read, and yet at the same time it's sort of oddly familiar and to some degree refreshingly old-fashioned," he says. And the fact that the unexpected circumstance awakens their vaguely discontented lives. "It's one of the best things that's happened in Joel's life in some time. It's definitely not the way he saw his day going. What's fun about the show is it's like any long-term relationship where someone decides to explore a side of themselves they've been afraid to explore in the past. It's the most thrilling thing that's happened, and also the scariest. You gotta decide whether to step up and stay with her or cut bait and walk away." (Spoiler: He stays).

At first, Sheila seeks sustenance from raw hamburger meat, but quickly craves the human kind. Her first victim: Gary (Nathan Fillion), a creepy rival agent whose intestines she snacks on in the yard of their split-level.

"We wanted a big name in that role, where you'd be surprised that they die ... and get eaten," Fresco says. But "it was 100 degrees in Santa Clarita," and Fillion was "outdoors all day, lying in the dirt. It was a lot to ask of him."

And for Barrymore, who takes to freezing body parts for later consumption. "I was literally in the shower at the end of every work day on the sound stages; I was covered in it," she says of the fake blood. (She didn't much care for the smell of the transformative, copious vomit in the series opener). "I invested in a lot of shaving cream because that was the only way to get that stuff off."

Fresco says the realistic limbs and innards were made from red-beet paste, raw fish or a gummy-bear material that was sweet and elastic. (The beet paste was the most disgusting).

As the series progresses, Joel becomes an accomplice, providing new meals of a Porsche-driving jerk and their cop neighbor (Ricardo Chavira), whom he dispatches with a shovel. The Hammonds' daughter (Liv Hewson) and her pal, a nerdy neighbor (Skyler Gisondo) also are drawn in.

And in the season's final episode, Portia de Rossi, who co-starred in Fresco's short-lived ABC comedy Better Off Ted, plays a woman similarly "steely, smart as hell, and completely disconnected emotionally," who might help Sheila find a cure to what ails her, after inevitable decay sets in.

But the end of the first 10-episode season brings an arrest and more trouble, "They're in very different places physically, and they're both in trouble in their own way," Fresco says. So what would a potential Season 2 look like? "What's strong from beginning to end is they love each other and they'll always love each other. So they're going to work together and they're going to figure this out and get through it."

