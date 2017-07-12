Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot

Actor Woody Harrelson (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2017 Getty Images)

Woody Harrelson's latest revelation may leave his fans in shock.

The longtime marijuana advocate revealed that he has stopped smoking pot. Harrelson explained to the Hollywood Reporter that the major lifestyle change came more than a year ago when he stopped enjoying indulging the way he had before.

"I stopped smoking pot [14 months ago]," Harrelson said. "I had some weird reaction, which I looked up later, and it was adrenal exhaustion."

But the "War for the Planet of the Apes" star hasn't gone completely sober.

"I still drink, but I try just to drink on weekends," he added.

But keeping to just the weekends can be tricky for someone as famous as Harrelson.

"One of the bad things about celebrity -- there's a lot of positives -- but one of the bad things is everybody wants to have a shot with you," Harrelson explained. "It's dangerous to go into a regular bar because I can end up doing a lot of shots."

Harrelson, who has been busy filming the stand-alone Han Solo movie, also addressed the recent firing of director Phil Lord and Christopher Miller -- though he admitted there was little he could actually say, thanks to the "Star Wars" veil of secrecy.

"Oh, man, I can't talk about that, but I do love those guys," he said of the firing of Lord and Miller. "Definitely ['Star Wars'] has more secrecy than anything ever. You get an e-reader, you don't get a script. They give it to you, and you give it back after you read it.

In the film -- now under the direction of Ron Howard -- Harrelson stars as the mentor to young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

"[Executive] Alli [Shearmur] gave me the word on [Ron Howard replacing the directors]. He's a wonderful guy," Harrelson said. "And we did shoot one day with him -- we had to shoot because Thandie had to leave. We start again July 12. I think I read some stuff where people were worried about the fate of this movie. I wouldn't worry. The Force is still very much with it."

