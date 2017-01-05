WOOOOOOO! Ric Flair does work with 400 lb deadlift

Former WWE champion Ric Flair before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: Sam Greenwood, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WWE Hall of Famer and overall Great American Hero Ric Flair proved Wednesday that he won't back down at age 67.

Flair posted video on Twitter of himself deadlifting 400 pounds. The tweet was favorited more than 19,000 times and retweeted almost 10,000 times.

The video is accompanied by text saying that "I.Will.Never.Retire."

Even if the Nature Boy has to somehow step away from the ring, his legacy lives on with his daughter, Charlotte, the current WWE Raw Women's Champion. But for now, you can still enjoy his antics (and his propensity to job matches) when he steps in as Charlotte's ringside manager.

While we are on the subject of the Nature Boy, here are some the best moments inside and outside of the ring.

