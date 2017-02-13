World War II aircraft on display at Tampa Executive Airport

A B-17 Flying Fortress is available for tours at Tampa Executive Airport. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Several World War II aircraft are on display for tours and rides Feb. 13 to 16 at Tampa Executive Airport.

Visitors can walk around and in a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.

Will Dismukes, the B-25 pilot, said his aircraft is a trainer but resembles the wartime plane. Rides in the plane at 1,000 feet are available for an extra fee. Bombing runs were usually done at 20,000 feet. And there is no insulation or bathroom.





The aircraft are part of the Wings of Freedom Tour supported by the nonprofit Collings Foundation. Rides are available for a fee:

-- 30-minute flight on the B-17 or B-24 is $450 per person

-- 30-minute flight on the B-25 is $400 per person

-- 30-minute flight training on the TF-51D is $2,200

-- 60-minute flight training on the TF-51D is $3,200.

Tampa Executive Airport is at 6530 Tampa Executive Airport Road.

For more information click here.

