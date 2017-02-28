Sean Nordquist

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Pregnant giraffe cam
-
Giraffe cam take down
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Middle school educators victims in double murder-suicide
-
Search for teens who created theater panic
-
Human trafficking hits big screen
-
Four-day work week?
-
Officers patrolling alone
-
Former Pro wrestler becomes "King of the Streets"
More Stories
-
Auburndale woman dies in early morning fireFeb 28, 2017, 8:32 a.m.
-
Day 7: Curtis Reeves to testify today in 'stand your…Feb 28, 2017, 7:17 a.m.
-
Should Florida reconsider $15/hr. minimum wage?Feb 28, 2017, 7:58 a.m.