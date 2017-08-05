Avery's Lemonade Stand has refreshing mission: Help TGH's Children's Center

(Photo: Tampa General Hospital)

This isn't just any old lemonade stand.

Nine-year-old Avery is on a mission to help raise money for kids like her little brother.

Avery's brother Evan was born with kidney disease and got a transplant at Tampa General Hospital when he was two.

Today all lemonade sales went right to Tampa General hospital's Children's Medical Center.

So how'd it go?

Avery Ranieri has raised over $2,000 just by selling lemonade and fundraising.

"We have a lot in our donation bucket. We had a lot of customers come buy lemonade which I'm very proud of and yeah," Avery said.

The lemonade stand was helped by TeBella Tea company on Davis Islands which donated half of all proceeds of the lemonade to the hospital.

For more on Avery and her family's story and how to donate, click here.

