Best friends for 60 years discover they are brothers

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

HONOLULU -- Two men in Hawaii who have been best friends for 60 years just found out they are brothers, CBS Philly reports.

Walter Macfarlane never knew his father, and Alan Robinson was adopted.

Curiosity about their family lineage led them to Ancestry's website.

Both men discovered they shared the same birth mother.

The two revealed the discovery to friends and family on Christmas Eve.

