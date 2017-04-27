Boy asks to buy meal for Lakeland officer with birthday money

(Photo: Courtesy of Amanda Cantin's Facebook)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Eight-year-old Noah has big dreams and aspirations of giving back to the community and becoming a police officer.

While he was sitting at breakfast with his mom, he decided to show his appreciation in a big way. Noah asked his mother if he could pay for the officer's breakfast with the money he got for his birthday.

Noah left a note that read: "I want to be you when I grow up. Thank you for your service."

Officer Benitez was moved by the note and the offer and requested a photo with Noah in order to thank him, according to the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page.

How awesome is this little guy?!





© 2017 WTSP-TV