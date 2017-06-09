Dentist goes viral with hilarious Facebook video

Dr. Mauricio Rodriguez, with Premier Dental in Clear Lake, has gone viral with his tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at Perfect Smile Veneers. (Facebook)

CLEAR LAKE, TEXAS - If this dentist thing doesn’t work out, Dr. Mauricio Rodriguez, you might want to give standup comedy a try.

The dentist with Premier Dental in Clear Lake has gone viral with his tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at Perfect Smile Veneers.

The “As Seen on TV” product promises an “amazing, removable veneer that instantly gives you the look of perfect teeth you'll be proud to smile about.”

After seeing the TV commercial on ESPN, Rodriguez decided to check it out.

“I can’t wait,” He said with a poker face as he opened the package. “I just really want this perfect smile.”

His snarky test-run of the product is worth a few minutes of your time. The video has over 4 million views and nearly 30,000 shares.

© 2017 KHOU-TV