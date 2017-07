Cool off with free iced tea at Starbucks Friday

(Photo: Starbucks)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Starbucks is offering people a free, refreshing way to catch a break from the heat on Friday, July 14.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers can get a tall Teavana Iced Tea Infusion at no charge.

The offer is available at participating locations in the United States and Canada. To find the Starbucks closest to you, click here.

πŸπŸ“πŸ‘βœ¨Free Tea Fridayβœ¨πŸπŸ“πŸ‘

Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm!



(Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017

