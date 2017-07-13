Cool off with free iced tea at Starbucks Friday

WTSP
Staff , WVEC 4:53 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Starbucks is offering people a free, refreshing way to catch a break from the heat on Friday, July 14.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers can get a tall Teavana Iced Tea Infusion at no charge.

The offer is available at participating locations in the United States and Canada. To find the Starbucks closest to you, click here.

