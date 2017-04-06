Florida Treasures: Naples non-profit team rescues wolves, wolfdogs & exotic cats The sanctuary is currently home to 10-12 wolves or high content wolfdogs, meaning they have very little dog DNA; 20 wolfdogs or dogs that have been labeled wolfdogs; five coyotes; a fox; a cougar; a bobcat; 8-10 domestic cats; four tortoises; four prairie dogs and three raccoons. They’re all rescues.