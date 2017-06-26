Nine couples renewed their vows at Carolina Senior Care in Lexington on Thursday. (Photo: WFMY)

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Love is in the air at a Senior citizen center in Davidson County.

On Thursday, nine couples renewed their vows at Carolina Senior Care in Lexington.

The service even had flower girls and ring bearers.

Since June is big for wedding season - the staff wanted to give the seniors a chance to celebrate.

After the couples renewed their vows - they cut cake and had a first dance.

