Dad creates DIY roller coaster for daughter at home

No, roller coaster, no problem. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

The contest is over. This YouTuber just may be the father of the year.

And we have the video to prove it.

This latest viral video shows Victor Peoro using his creativity to bring Disney World home for his daughter, Autumn.

According to the video description, taking a trip to the theme park was too expensive for the family, so he did the next best thing.

Browser does not support iframes.

In the clip, it doesn't take long for his little girl light up with a huge grin as she rides in a plastic blue box held up by her father.

To create the effect of the theme park ride, Peoro used some point-of-view footage from an actual coaster and moved the box to match the motion on the video.

He even threw in some sound effects.

To help Autumn experience the real thing, a GoFundMe account has been created to fund a trip to Disney World. You can donate on their online fundraising page.

