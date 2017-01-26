Duke Energy Florida

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family fights HOA to keep home
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Nude cruise to sail from Tampa
-
Medical marijuana dispensary opens today
-
TECO
-
Meteors near miss egl01252017
-
Manatee couple passes out in car with kids
-
Caregiver hits Alzheimer's patient
-
RAW: Armed robbery suspect shot in leg by customer
-
Impact of executive orders on immigration
More Stories
-
Lakeland man arrested for impersonating a military officerJan 26, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Tampa might add $1.50 surcharge to some hotelsJan 26, 2017, 10:37 a.m.
-
Trump suggests canceling Mexico meetingJan 26, 2017, 11:01 a.m.