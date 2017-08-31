Everybody was a Houston fan at the Tropicana Field

(Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Thousands of baseball fans headed into Tropicana Field on this Thursday afternoon.

But unlike most afternoon games at home he Trop, this one didn't include the Tampa Bay Rays.

Instead, it was the third game of a three-game series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. The game, moved to St. Petersburg, due to Hurricane Harvey.

Throughout the stadium, fans could be seen wearing Houston Astros gear, and plenty of Texas Rangers jerseys wet Lee there too.

All of them, Texans, united by the tragedy in the lone star state, where so many of Jose in attendance have friends and relatives.

We spoke with one man who had been in Orlando for a seminar and was stranded for the last few days.

Even though he was only in Florida for less than a week, he had packed his Houston Astros jersey, which he says he brings with him everywhere. Today, he was putting it to good use.

Another man told us he was here visiting his parents when the storm hit and had continued to take refuge in Florida until the floodwaters receded in his neighborhood.

For many, it's difficult to be here enjoying a baseball game, knowing that there is so much misery back home.

However, just by being at the game, everyone is helping. Their $10 tickets, concessions, and even parking revenues, are all being donated to hurricane Harvey relief.



© 2017 WTSP-TV