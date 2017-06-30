Facebook Extra: St. Joseph's Foundation

Dr. Mark Mogul, Member of the Baycare Pediatric Cancer Team, Isabella Ramirez, one of the hospital's pediatric cancer patients and Scott Fink, President and CEO Hyundai of New Port Richey and St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation board member joined Great Day

WTSP 11:13 AM. EDT June 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories