FACEBOOK EXTRA: We sit down with Charles Esten!!
If you want to better know Charles Esten, a.k.a. Deacon Clyabourne on CMT's hit show Nashville, then you have to watch this. We learn everything from his favorite snack, to his secrets for a happy marriage and family life.
WTSP 11:01 AM. EDT July 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Lovily Johnson baby death
-
Areas to avoid around the eclipse
-
How does Florida compare to the U.S. in recycling?
-
Dog owner responds to Lake Wales asking her to move her buried dog from city park
-
Egg-tossing pranksters pick wrong target
-
Parents of five-year-old who drowned while at a day camp spoke out during a press conference.
-
Poachers steal gator's tail from local licensed trapper, try to sell it
More Stories
-
FDLE investigating Port Richey police department…Jul 25, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Haines City police arrest man accused of trying to…Jul 25, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
-
Driver who hit, killed 10-year-old girl shares…Jul 24, 2017, 10:51 p.m.