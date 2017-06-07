First female K9 unit in 35 years welcomed by PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Kayla Juliet demonstrates a box search with her K9, Jace, shown here apprehending a mock suspect, during the K9 handler program graduation ceremony at Clearwater High School on May 30. (Photo: DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has graduated a second woman from the K9 handler program since 1983.

Kayla Juliet, 25, and her K9 partner, Jace, graduated alongside one another on May 30, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Juliet said that the training for the tryout was 'grueling', adding that, "it's hard to imagine something that rough."

The sheriff's office is unsure why the number of female handlers is so low.

The physical requirements for the tryouts are as follows: being able to lead their dogs over 6-foot fences, through swamps, and on chases after criminals.

Juliet told the Times that she had wanted the job for a long time and her first dream was to be a veterinarian.

"To have a dog as your partner? That'd be awesome," she remembered thinking.

