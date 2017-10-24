Helping teach the dying art of driving a stick shift

Female driver hand shifting gear manually (Photo: stevanovicigor, (C)2016 Igor Stevanovic, [**] Bits And Splits, all rights reserved)

Driving a manual transmission has become something of a dying art.

Not long ago, most people learned how to drive on a stick shift. But as fewer new cars are built with manual transmissions, fewer teens are getting the opportunity to learn the skill.

"90 percent of any car at a new car lot has an automatic transmission. So young people have less of an opportunity to learn how to drive a manual because they just don't grow up around them anymore like previous generations used to," explained Jonathan Klinger, the Vice President of Public Relations with Hagerty Insurance.

Klinger's company has been hosting classes to help pass the knowledge of driving stick on to the next generation.

Called the "Haverty Driving Experience," they gather a group of young drivers, put them in classic cars and let them drive around.

The company holds these events in different cities throughout the year.

The most recent was held at a high school in Traverse City, Michigan. They were also in Colorado back in May.

According to the company, these classes have helped more than one thousand drivers learn how to drive on a manual transmission.

